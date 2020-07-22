Dollins Jr., James Goode
Dollins Jr., James Goode

James Goode Dollins Jr.

July 17, 1943 - July 19, 2020

James Goode Dollins Jr., 77, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home in Waco.

Services are pending.

Dollins Jr., James Goode
