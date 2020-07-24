Dollins Jr., James Goode

James Goode Dollins Jr. July 17, 1943 - July 19, 2020 James "Jim" Goode Dollins Jr., 77, of Waco, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Waco. Jim laid-in-state at Noon until 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 24, at Walling Cemetery in Malone, Texas, officiated by Deacon Greg George. Jim was born July 17, 1943, in Waco, to James Goode Dollins Sr. and Jeanette Dollins. Jim had three sisters, Betty Lou Cline, Christine Young, and Carolyn Hall. Jim attended La Vega High School and then attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelors in Agriculture Science. He came back to Waco after college and married his wife, Debbie Dollins, in 1964. The following year in 1965, he took over the family dairy that had been established in 1902 on the same property which the Dollins family began. The family history in Waco goes back over 118 years ago. Jim's grandfather was the Chief of Police and Mayor of Waco in the early 1900s. After he married Debbie in 1964, Jim had four kids; James Dollins III, John Dollins, Jacqueline Springer and Janet Welch. Jim spent 41 years in the dairy business and 15 years afterwards in the sand and gravel business. Jim was married to Debbie for 51 years and continued her legacy after her passing. Jim and Debbie represented how unconditional love should be. They had something very special that very few have the opportunity to experience. Jim and Debbie were never apart. Jim relied on Debbie to keep him grounded. They worked hard together to build a legacy that all will remember. If you lived in Waco, chances are you know of the Dollins family. Jim had a special way of being known. He loved to tell stories, that was his way of showing off his life story. Some stories about the family history, unique people he met along the way, business deals, hunting, traveling and all were very elaborate. The most important aspect to all the stories was how his wife, Debbie, was always tied into the important highlights of the stories. Jim loved Debbie as she was his driver and backbone in life. It seemed like everything he did in life was to impress her. Jim had a colorful way of living life. He was a cowboy at heart and life was a Bronc ride for him. He went through a life that showed him all types of experiences. The good and the bad, but at the end of the day, he always reverted back to Debbie. Jim had a heart of gold and would help others in any way possible. Jim had many things he enjoyed in life, some of which including tending to his cattle, hunting, and smoking the finest cigars. But more than anything he loved to spend time with his whole family. He took a lot of pride in what he built and his family was at the top of the list. He loved to brag on his family and did so every chance he could. Jim was not the type of person one would have a five minute conversation with. You couldn't just meet and introduce yourself, Jim was the type of individual that wanted to know everything about the people he met. Many times he would rope you in by telling you a story, this was his way of getting to know you. The more he talked, the more information he could extract from you. Let's just say he was a good businessman. He knew how to sell you and you were going to like it. He lived through life by telling stories and those that had the unique privilege of knowing him, will remember him by the stories he told. Everyone who knew him will remember Jim and those that didn't know him might someday hear one of his famous stories. Life is very much a story. Jim lived his to the fullest extent with, in his words, " the greatest women who walked the earth". We will all miss Jim, but we will have the fondest memories and stories to remember him by. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his three sisters; and his wife, Debbie. He is survived by his son, James Dollins III, and wife, Theresa Dollins; grandkids, Justin Dollins, Matthew Dollins, BJ Dollins and John Dollins; his son, John Dollins and wife, Nikki Dollins; grandkids, Ashley Luce, Amanda L Smith, Angela L. Orton, Andrew Dollins and Austin Dollins; his daughter, Jacqueline Dollins Springer and husband, Jim Springer; grandkids, James Springer Jr, Rachel Springer, Sarah Springer and Lauren Springer; his daughter, Janet Dollins Welch and husband, Brent Welch; grandkids, Walker Welch and Wyatt Welch; nephews, Christopher Clement, RL Cline and Clinton Cline; and nieces, Jeanette Alexander and Christine Mayer. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.