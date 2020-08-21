Dool, Mary

 Skip to main content
Mary Dool

Oct. 15, 1965 - Aug. 17, 2020

Mary Ann (Shelley) Dool, 54, of Woodway, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dool as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

