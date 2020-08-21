Dool, Mary

Mary Dool
Oct. 15, 1965 - Aug. 17, 2020
Mary Ann (Shelley) Dool, 54, of Woodway, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, at the funeral home.
