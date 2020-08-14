Dorsey III, Elzie

You have permission to edit this article.
Elzie Dorsey III Aug. 17, 1970 - Aug. 7, 2020 Elzie Dorsey III passed away Friday, August 7. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Greater Harvest Interment to follow at Waco Memorial. Social Distancing and Mask are required. Dorsey-Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

