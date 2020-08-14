Dorsey III, Elzie

Elzie Dorsey III Aug. 17, 1970 - Aug. 7, 2020 Elzie Dorsey III passed away Friday, August 7. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Greater Harvest Interment to follow at Waco Memorial. Social Distancing and Mask are required. Dorsey-Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elzie Dorsey, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.