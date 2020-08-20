You have permission to edit this article.
Doty, Clifford O.
Clifford O. Doty

Jan. 12, 1939 - August 15, 2020

Clifford O. Doty, 81, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Burial to follow in Crawford Cemetery in Crawford. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mr. Doty was born on January 12, 1939, to Luther Lee and Gladys (Hoppe) Doty in Anton, Texas. Clifford was a longtime resident of Waco. He married the love of his life, Johnnie Blansit, on September 21, 1954, in McGregor. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together. He work for the City of Waco as a Mechanic Floor Supervisor and retired in 2000. Clifford enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing music. His true love was spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Clifford Doty, Jr. and Gary Wayne Doty; seven bothers; and one sister.

Clifford leaves behind to cherish his memories wife, Johnnie Doty of Waco; son, Benny Ray Doty of Fort Worth; daughter, Brenda Coulson and husband, Clint, of Waco; son, James "Luke" Doty of Waco; 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host friends.

