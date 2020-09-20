Dreyer, Gerhart

Gerhart Dreyer July 15, 1936 - Sept. 17, 2020 Gerhart "George" Dreyer – PaPa went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 17, 2020, at the age of 84 after a short illness. He died at home surrounded by his family and cats. He was born to Konrad and Hennie Dreyer on July 15, 1936, in Ocee, TX. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served proudly for two years. He then joined the Texas National Guard serving another ten years with the 49th Armored Division until 1969. He then went to work for Alcoa in Rockdale, TX, after relocating his family to Cameron, TX, in 1969. He retired from Alcoa after working 30 years in January 2000. He met Helen Ann Loan in April 1961, and they married on February 3, 1962, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Coryell City, TX. Together they raised three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. They spent 58 years together at home enjoying their time with their family. He enjoyed his time at home working in his garden and mowing his own yard. He loved being outside and puttering around the house. He also enjoyed anything to do with watching or talking about sports. He was a great husband, father and papa who always put his family first. He was preceded in death by his father, Konrad Dreyer; mother Henrietta Dreyer; brothers, Ervin Dreyer and Arthur Dreyer; sister, Pauline Dreyer Ballard. He is survived by his wife, Helen Loan Dreyer of Cameron; son, Daniel Dreyer of Cameron; daughters, Deirdre Dreyer Fitch and husband, Larry, of Cameron, Eleasha Dreyer Hubby and husband, Gregory, of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, David Lynch and wife, Liddia, Justin Lynch and wife, Debra, Gage Hubby, Grace Hubby, Wyatt Hubby, Morgan Hubby; great-grandchildren, Lucas Lynch, Madeline Ross, Joshua Ross; brothers, Edwin "Cotton" Dreyer and wife, Ruth, James Dreyer and wife, Joyce, Bobby Joe Dreyer and wife, Eleanor; sisters, Lorene Gann, Doris Humphries and husband, Charles; and his pets Bonnie, Bubba, Charlotte, and Molly. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, September 21, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Coryell City, TX. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the cemetery. Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.