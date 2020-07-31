Duecy, Susan

Susan Duecy
August 31, 1953 - July 27, 2020
Susan Michele Duecy passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 27, 2020, in her home. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 1, at Oakwood Cemetery. Mallory H. Herridge, MDiV/MSW will officiate.
Susan was born in Glasgow, Montana, on August 31, 1953, where her father was serving in the Air Force. When she was six weeks old, the family moved back to her beloved Waco, where she would spend the rest of her life. Susan met the love of her life, Patrick, and they married November 8, 1975. She would later give birth to two sons, Michael and Colin, and would spend the next two decades successfully raising a family. Susan worked for the State of Texas Health and Human Services Department for over 20 years. The entirety of her career with the State was centered around helping struggling families. After leaving the State, she embarked on a career in grant writing. Her grant writing efforts were focused on serving the non-profit community of McLennan County, and she would ultimately help raise tens of millions of dollars for local organizations and families in need. She took such pride in helping this community, which she considered the pinnacle of her life's work. Susan had many hobbies, which included sewing, knitting, jewelry-making and various other crafting adventures. She was also a voracious reader, enjoyed playing the piano, doing daily crossword puzzles and visiting with friends on her daily trips to HEB. Susan enjoyed a rich social life and stayed active in the community by serving as a member, and in various leadership positions, of Altrusa International of the Brazos. She made many friends over the years through her service in various community organizations. More than anything, she had a love of people; whether friends or family, her warm smile, gift of gab, sly sense of humor and generous spirit made a lasting impression with all who she encountered. This impact was tremendous and proven many times over through the outpouring of support surrounding her passing. She will be missed by so many. The magnitude of the loss we feel is only eclipsed by the abundant legacy of love and friendship she leaves behind.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Patrick; her mother, Anna Huff Street; and her father, James Burton Todd.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Colin, along with their spouses, Leigh and Lindsay. She was a loving Grammy to her four grandchildren, her pride and joy, Jacob, Jordan, Hank and Rex Duecy. She is also survived by her sister, Allison Todd; brother, Matt Todd; her niece, Stephanie Wilson; nephew, Braden; and her sister-in-law, Sheila Sargent and husband, Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) in Clifton, or Altrusa International of the Brazos.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
