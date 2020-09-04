 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duffey, Cynthia
0 entries

Duffey, Cynthia

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Cynthia Duffey

Nov. 13, 1963 - Sept. 1, 2020

Cynthia "Suga Mama" Oliver Duffey passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 5, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

+1 
Duffey, Cynthia
+1 
Duffey, Cynthia

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert