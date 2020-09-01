Dvorsky, Jr., Joseph

Joseph Dvorsky, Jr.
Sept. 16, 1929 - Aug. 30, 2020
Joseph Dvorsky, Jr. was born September 16, 1929 and passed away on August 30, 2020. A rosary and visitation will be held at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, Tx.
Joe was born on the family farm near West, TX on September 16, 1929, the son of Joseph Dvorsky, Sr. and Annie Krakoska Dvorsky. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Hodge in St. Ann's Catholic Church Beaumont, TX on August 20, 1955.
Joe helped his parents farm until he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in September 1951. He was stationed in Beaumont, Houston, Corpus Christi and Waco where he retired as a sergeant on December 1986. In 1948 he joined the Army National Guard and served with the 143 Infantry Regiment 36 Division until 1957. Joe coached baseball at Northern Little League in Waco. He was a member of SPJST Lodge 6 and American Legion Post 121. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church since moving to Waco in 1967.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, George and Elmer; sisters, Helen, Lois and Annie; son, Joseph Dvorsky III; and his wife, Dorothy.
Upon retiring, Joe spent his time between home in Waco and his farm in West where he raised cattle and a large garden each year.
Survivors include his son, Robert Dvorsky and wife, Peggy of Houston; daughter, Patricia Geiger and husband, Dr. Joseph Geiger of China Spring; daughter in law, Mary Dvorsky; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In memoriam and in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his name to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School, 2102 N. 23rd Street, Waco, TX 76708.
