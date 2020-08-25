Early, Gloria

Gloria Early
Oct. 26, 1935 - August 22, 2020
Gloria Wright Early, 84, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Services are pending at this time.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To send flowers to the family of Gloria Early, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 27
Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.