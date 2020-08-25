 Skip to main content
Early, Gloria
Early, Gloria

Gloria Early

Oct. 26, 1935 - August 22, 2020

Gloria Wright Early, 84, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Services are pending at this time.

Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Service information

Aug 27
Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
1:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
