Early, Gloria

Gloria Early Oct. 26, 1935 - August 22, 2020 Gloria Wright Early, 84, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Chaplain Kara Leslie officiating. A private family burial will immediately follow. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. Gloria was born October 26, 1935, to Gove and Marie (Greenleaf) Campbell in Orlando, Florida. She loved gardening and interior decorating, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Gloria was dearly loved and cherished by her children, and will be missed terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Butch Early; grandson, Billy Wright Jr.; and two brothers. Gloria is survived by her children, Debbie Wright, Diana Gouyton and husband, Craig, Bobby Wright and wife, Georgia, Tracy Wright and wife, Sherry, Billy Wright, Dale McNiel and husband, Benny, Jonathan Wright, James Wright and wife, Nickey, Jeff Wright; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Golda and Linda. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Rodney Brown, as well as Interim Hospice Care – Alisha, Dee, Kara, and Tiffany, for all their kind and compassionate care of Gloria. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
