Eastland, Donald

Donald Eastland
Nov. 22, 1965 - Aug. 23, 2020
Donald Eastland Jr. (Bubba), of Hillsboro, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 23.
Bubba graduated from UT Austin with a BA in History and worked 29 years in the Comptroller's Austin and Waco offices. He loved all things Texas, his hometown, family and friends, his dog, hunting, fishing, and throwing a good party.
Donald is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Eastland of Waco; Donald Eastland Sr. of Hillsboro; his sisters, Susan and Sarah; his brother, Daniel; nephew, Christopher; niece, Nelle; and many cousins and friends.
A private family graveside service was held August 28. Donations may be made to Paw Pals of Hillsboro, PO BOX 1533, Hillsboro 76645.
