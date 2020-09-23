Elliott, Helen

Helen was born Vera Helen Howze on January 12, 1925, to Thomas Franklin Howze and Vera Leona Garrett. She graduated from Waco High School in 1943 and was married that same year to Doyle H. Elliott from Kentucky. They celebrated 70 years together, which ended with his passing in 2014. She was a longtime employee of Montgomery Ward, retiring in 1988. She was a former member of Clay Avenue Methodist church, Service Memorial Methodist, First Assembly of God on Bosque Blvd., and lastly, Robinson United Methodist. Helen resided since May 1, 2014, at Crestview Health Care, now called Waco Health Care and Rehabilitation. Her hobbies were reading and gardening.