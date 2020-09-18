 Skip to main content
Ervin, Esther
Esther Ervin Oct. 13, 1941 - Sept. 12, 2020 Esther Mae Ervin passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, September 18, at Serenity Life Celebrations. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

