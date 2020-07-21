Estrada, Ignacio

Ignacio Estrada
Feb. 1, 1929 - July 19, 2020
Ignacio Estrada, 91, of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services are pending.
Service information
Jul 23
Viewing
Thursday, July 23, 2020
9:00AM-4:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
