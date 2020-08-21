Evans, Olivia

Olivia Evans
Aug. 25, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2020
Olivia Evans passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Greater Bible Way Church.
Service information
Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
10:00AM
Greater Bibleway Church
1901 Herring Avenue
Waco, TX 76708
