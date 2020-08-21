 Skip to main content
Evans, Olivia
Evans, Olivia

Olivia Evans

Aug. 25, 1942 - Aug. 13, 2020

Olivia Evans passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Greater Bible Way Church.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

Service information

Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
10:00AM
Greater Bibleway Church
1901 Herring Avenue
Waco, TX 76708
