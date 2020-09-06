Family, Tello

Tello Family A joint Mass of Christian Burial for J. Sotero Tello Rodriguez, 46, Angelina Villa-Martinez, 38, Yoagsana Tello, 19, and Noemi Tello-Villa, 16, who tragically passed away together on August 25, 2020, will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Waco. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A rosary service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Monday, September 7, at St. Francis Catholic Church. COVID-19 restrictions of limitied seating, facial covering and social distancing will be required. Sign the Guest Book and see a Video Tribute to this family at www.oakcrestwaco.com
