Felkner, Billy

Billy Felkner July 5, 1965 - August 11, 2020 Billy Felkner, 55, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Riesel Cemetery, Riesel, TX. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service beginning at 9:30, at the cemetery. Billy was born July 5, 1965, in Tupelo, MS, to Bill and Mary Felkner. He and his family moved back to the Waco area in the early 1980s. He worked at Baylor for 18 years in the athletic department. He also owned Auto Specialties in Waco and most recently worked at Plainsman Tire. Billy enjoyed fishing and dove hunting. He loved to have a good time and was always the life of the party. Billy is survived by his parents, Bill and Mary Felkner; sister, Susan Allen and husband, Mickey Sr.; nephew, Mickey Allen, Jr.; niece Emily Allen; great-nieces, Madalyn and Stella, who will miss the world's greatest uncle; along with many other family and friends. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

