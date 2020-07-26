Figgins, Charles R.

Charles R. Figgins Jan. 28, 1942 - July 21, 2020 Charles Russell Figgins, 78 years old, of Lorena, TX, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Charles was the son of a traveling Methodist minister and a loving mother who was skilled as a seamstress. He died a proud Texan with fond memories of his time spent as a boy in Texarkana. He was an avid bowler, lover of quarter horses, comic book art, and classic cars. He was married to Judith Carson from 1961 to 1982 in Cincinnati, OH, and resided in Bethel, OH, for many years. In Ohio, he is survived by his daughter, Shannon Elaine and fiancee, Randy Wegenhart; grandchildren, Rachel (Daniel Robertson), Franchessca (Jacob Knox); and great-grandchildren, Maxwell Gray, Addison Elaine, Isabell Mary, Natalie Ann, Carson Jacob; as well as his son, Matthew Charles Figgins; and grandchildren, Tristan and Hayden. Preceded in passing by his grandson, Cameron. In 1982, he was remarried to Joyce McIntosh in Goshen, OH, to whom he remained a devoted husband till his passing. In Texas, he is survived by his wife, Joyce Figgins; daughter, Russtel Rea Marmon (Stephen Marmon); son, Talton Jamess Figgins (Gabrielle Sin); and grandchildren, Russell and Raelene, with another grandson on the way. There will be a graveside service held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX, for his immediate family. COVID-19 safety precautions of masks and social distancing will be observed. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.