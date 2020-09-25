Finley, Lucille

 Skip to main content
Lucille Finley

Aug. 9, 1925 - Sept. 15, 2020

Services for Mrs. Lucille Finley will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Waco. Burial will be in McGregor City Cemetery.

