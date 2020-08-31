Flora, Glen A.

 Skip to main content
Glen A. Flora

October 2, 1939 - August 26, 2020

Glen A. Flora, 80, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, at The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, in Killeen, Texas, with Pastor Roy Carpenter officiating. The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas.

Glen was born on October 2, 1939, in Metropolis, Illinois, to Monroe Flora and Grace Pauline (Salisbury) Flora. Glen was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, who served 30 months in Vietnam and 24 months in Korea. He was awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart, while serving in Vietnam. Glen was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and an active member of American Legion Post 273, in McGregor.

Survivors include wife, Jannette; daughters, Carrie Reese and husband, Jeff, Monica Gould and husband, Mike; grandsons, Scotty Vineyard and wife, Lauren, Brian Gould; granddaughter, AJ and husband, Tristan; great-grandsons, Hogan Mayler, Ryder Vineyard; and great-granddaughter, Galilee Lare.

