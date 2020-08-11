Flynn, Sr., Paul

Paul Flynn, Sr.
Nov. 19, 1924 - August 8, 2020
Paul Thomas Flynn, Sr., Colonel USAF retired, died Aug. 8, 2020. His service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Woodway First United Methodist Church. A private burial at DFW National Cemetery will be at a later date. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Garden Room.
He was born in Corsicana, TX, to L.F. and Edna Flynn. Paul graduated from Corsicana High in 1942 and attended North Texas Agriculture College for one year. now UTA. In 1943, he joined Air Corps Aviation Cadets and graduated as a Second Lieutenant in 1944. He was stationed in the Philippines and Okinawa and flew 28 combat missions in a P38 Lightning, last one in Aug. 1945, four days before the peace treaty was signed. He returned to Corsicana in Oct. 1945 and stayed in the Air Force Reserve.
He married Betty Ruth Mathews on Jan. 12, 1947. They enjoyed 55 years together until her death Dec. 28, 2002. Paul graduated with BS in Agriculture Economics from Texas Tech in one year. He took a job with Soil and Conservation Dept. in Robstown, TX, and they lived there for a year. In Oct. 1949, he was recalled to active duty and stationed in San Bernadino, CA. He served in Korea from 1950 to 1952 and on his return stayed in the Air Force Reserve. His last assignment was Vice Commander of the 301st Tactical Fighter Wing, Carswell AFB. Paul moved his family, which now included a son, to Eastland, TX, where his daughter was born.
In 1960, they moved to Fort Worth, where they raised their children. In 1975, he retired from the Air Force Reserve as a Full Colonel. Paul worked for the GSA in Fort Worth from 1960 to 1983, when he retired as regional director. He enjoyed traveling, and Paul and Betty went on many vacations with their children and later with the grandchildren. Paul was very active in raising his kids to include assistant coach of their baseball team, and Boy Scout master of their Scout troop.
He also served in his church to include treasurer, youth events, and usher. He truly had a servant's heart. Paul and Betty moved to Waco in 1993 and joined the Woodway First United Methodist Church. Here he served on the Building and Finance Committee, and became very active in the Senior Golf League, becoming president in 1997.
In 2004, he started volunteering for Meals on Wheels and delivered on Tuesday and Thursday. He played golf on Monday and sometimes Wednesday. He also played bridge on Thursday afternoon and sometimes at night. He volunteered at Providence Hospital on Friday. In 2014, he was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Heart of Texas Volunteer Association. At that time, he was the oldest and longest serving of the volunteers at his church. Paul continued these activities until Spring of 2020 (when COVID-19 changed our world), when he became ill and the above activities were cancelled.
He was a beloved and faithful Christian, Veteran, daddy, granddaddy and great-granddaddy, and friend, and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; and beloved wife whom he cared for faithfully until her death in 2002.
He is survived by children, Paul Flynn and wife, Corrine, of Dallas, and Jan Brown and husband, A.C., of Hewitt; grandchildren, Sharri Roessler and husband, Eddie, of Leroy, Carey Flynn and wife, Jodi, of Venus, Jennifer Fishel and husband, Todd, of Dallas, Jeffrey Simons and wife, Alyse, of Axtell, and Stacey Sparwasser and husband, Cory, of Houston; nine great-grandchildren; extended family, Laurie Barnard and husband, Mike, of Hewitt and their children, Cody and Kennedy Spencer, Josh and Matt Barnard; and dear friend and bridge partner, LeeAnn Glass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Woodway, Meals on Wheels, or charity of choice.
