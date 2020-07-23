Ford, Edna
Edna Ford Jan. 3, 1930 - July 20, 2020 Edna M. Ford passed away July 20, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Doris Miller. Social distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

