Ford, Lynn

Lynn Ford
Aug. 28, 1959 - Aug. 26, 2020
Frankie "Lynn" Ford, 60, of Robinson, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2020.
Lynn was born on August 28, 1959, in Cleburne, Texas, to Frankie Lee and Elaine (Bransom) Ford. He graduated from Granbury High School in 1978 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education from Tarleton State University in 1982 and later earned a Master's Degree from Sul Ross University.
Athletics were always an important part of Lynn's life. He played many sports throughout his youth and was a standout football and baseball player at Granbury High School. Since 2009, Granbury High School recognizes its Outstanding Defensive Lineman each season with the "Lynn Ford Award". Lynn continued his love of athletics by coaching for many years and impacted many young men and women with his infectious love to compete with integrity.
Lynn spent 30 years in public education as a teacher, coach, and administrator. After his retirement, Lynn served as a math teacher for Eagle Christian Academy in Waco. He loved teaching his students and especially showing off his fun "math tricks".
He married Thresa Ann Curbo of Whitney on March 18, 1985. Lynn was a true family man and loved to spend time with his wife of 35 years, his children, grandchildren and extended family. He was extremely proud of his sons and grandchildren and enthusiastically shared their accomplishments.
Family time was very important to Lynn and he treasured time spent with them whether it was playing cards, dominos, fishing, or just being together. He also found pleasure strategizing his many fantasy football teams, and planning which mountain to hike up next.
He is survived by his wife, Thresa of Robinson; son, Trent Ford of Dallas; stepsons, Jeremy Boswell and wife, Rae, of Colleyville, Justin Boswell of Austin; parents, Frankie and Elaine Ford of Granbury; precious grandchildren, Macy, Jarett, and Case Boswell, of Colleyville; sister, Sharon Rains and husband, Steve, of Granbury; aunt, Betty Howeth of Joshua; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Lynn was a member of Crestview Church of Christ in Waco, Texas. He was blessed with many wonderful friends and family supporting him and giving encouragement throughout his illness. The family would like to thank each person for every act of kindness shown to us during Lynn's courageous battle with cancer. Your love and concern has been a constant source of strength and has lifted our hearts.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, August 31, at the Crestview Church of Christ in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.