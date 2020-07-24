Forward, Maggie
0 entries

Forward, Maggie

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Maggie Forward

May 7, 1933 - July 12, 2020

Services for Maggie Lee Forward will be at 11:00 a.m, Sat. July 25th, at Kendall Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation will be Fri. from 3 p.m to 8 p.m., at Littles and Sons Mortuary.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Forward, Maggie
To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Forward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News