Freund, Howard

Howard Freund
June 13, 1927 - August 31, 2020
Howard Freund, age 93, of Gholson, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 4, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery in West. A come-and-go visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Limited capacity available for services, with masks and social distancing required.
Howard was born June 13, 1927, in West, the son of the late Hugo and Allie (Christian) Freund, and brother of the late Carl Freund. He was a 1944 graduate of West High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Baylor University. Howard also attended the University of Texas in Austin. Howard proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. On July 12, 1948, he was united in marriage to Gaynelle Cox in West. Howard was a longtime and faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson. He was a teacher for the Waco Independent School District for many years before retiring in 1992. He also officiated both junior high and high school basketball games as a referee for several years.
Howard enjoyed working on electronics, being a Hamm Radio Operator, building two houses, photography, gardening and farming, sharing war stories about his days as a "Tin Can Sailor," singing in the church choir and delivering meals in the Gholson area for Meals on Wheels. Howard was also an instrumental part of founding the Sokol Gymnastics Club in West and helped coach gymnastics in the early days of Sokol West.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 72 years, Gaynelle Freund, of Waco; his son, Clayton Freund and wife, Laura, of Gholson; his daughter, Nancy Grant and husband, Rusty, of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Sharee Perez and husband, Stephen, Clayton Joe Freund and Asher Grant; great-grandchildren, Alianna and Antonio Juarez, and twin boys on the way very soon; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
