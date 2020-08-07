Gaines Jr., William

You have permission to edit this article.
William Gaines Jr. Aug. 17, 1969 - Aug. 2, 2020 William "Buster" Gaines Jr. passed away August 2, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Oakwood Cemetery. Distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

