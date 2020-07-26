Galler, Weldon C.

Weldon C. Galler July 19, 1920 - July 23, 2020 On Thursday July 23, 2020, Weldon Carl Galler of Waco passed away peacefully at home at the age of 100. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Boniface Onjefu officiating. Due to Covid regulations face masks are strongly recommended. Weldon was born on July 19, 1920, to Frank and Annie Galler in San Gabriel, TX. At age 19 he enrolled in the military. When he was sent to England during WWII, he was part of the 433rd Signal Construction Battalion. Weldon was a line technician dealing in telephone and telegraph communications on the front lines. In 1948, Weldon married Rose Mihatsch, and they were married some 46 years and had three children before she passed away in 1994. Weldon worked for American Desk in Temple before going to work for Sams Manufacturing in Waco where they manufactured church furniture. He worked there for 45 years until he retired. Weldon had a passion for hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes and was known for one heck of a horseshoe player. He had been a member of the local "Central Texas Horseshoe Pitcher's Association" of Waco. He also loved his polka and waltz music that he danced to all the time. He was a lifelong member of SPJST Lodge 66, Waco. He devoted his time and talents to the betterment of the organization. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his children, Michael Galler, Thomas Galler and wife, Jane, Debra Wallace and husband, Roger, all of Waco; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Lorene Glaser of Temple; several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Texas Home Health for their devoted care of Weldon. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.