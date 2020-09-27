Garces, Danny A.

Danny A. Garces March 11, 1942 - Sept. 22, 2020 Danny A. Garces of Waco, TX, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 78. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, Saint Jerome Catholic Church, Waco, TX. A celebratory Funeral Mass is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Saint Jerome Catholic Church with Father Rakshaganathan Silvaraj officiating. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX. Danny was born March 11, 1942, in Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines, to Ciceron and Elena Garces of Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines. Danny is the eldest in their family with three brothers, Edgar, Elmer, Roland, and two sisters, Viola and Melicent. Danny finished his high school in Talisay Malayan Academy, the Philippines, in 1959. Danny was an excellent athlete and champion from the Philippines in boxing, swimming, and weightlifting. He was a finalist for the Mr. Philippines bodybuilding competition in 1968. He also competed in the swimming trials of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic games. Danny completed a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science in 1966 from the Lyceum of the Philippines, and studied law in the same school until he immigrated to the United States in 1968. Danny voluntarily joined the U.S. Army on July 29, 1969, and deployed to Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Upon returning to the U.S., Danny used his G.I. Bill and earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from Chicago La Salle Extension University School of Law in 1976. His primary job in the U.S. Army was Chief Legal Specialist of Military Justice, Staff Judge Advocate Office. The U.S. Army awarded him the Bronze Star Medal in Vietnam, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, five Army Commendation Medals for exemplary service in Vietnam and the continental United States. He also earned the Vietnam Counter Offensive Phase VII medal, Expert Marksmanship Badge for the M-14 and M-16 Rifles, three Overseas Service Medals, six Good Conduct Medals, and the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service in charge of various assignments of The Staff Judge Advocate General's Office stateside and overseas. Danny retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of dedicated service in the rank of Sergeant First Class. In his retirement years, Danny loved to play the piano and sing native songs from the Philippines, Gospel songs, and Country music. He also played guitar and sang to entertain his visitors. Danny loved reading the Bible, memorizing Scriptures, spending lots of time in eschatological studies, and reading inspirational books. In his spare time, Danny loved running, biking, swimming, weightlifting, gardening, cooking, cleaning the house, and doing yard work. Danny had extensively traveled all over the world with his beloved wife, Dahlia, for many years. Danny and his wife joined various trips to the Holy Land, Jerusalem, Jordan, Egypt, Africa, Rome, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, France, Great Britain, Ireland, China, Japan, Caribbean Islands, Southeast Asia countries, all fifty states, Canada, and Mexico. They traveled by air, land, cruise ship, and train. Danny was devoted to his Lord and involved in many ministries of his church as a 4th degree Sir Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 13005. Danny was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Saint Jerome. He was also an active member of the Men of Saint Jerome Catholic Church, a member of the Central Texas Fellowship of Catholic Men, and a member of Eucharistic Adoration. Danny was also the Spiritual leader of The Phil-Am Rosary Group in Waco. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Ciceron and Elena Garces. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Dahlia; two daughters, Diane Garces Cummings and Debbie Garces Allen and husband, James; his nephew, John Paul Gagaza; brothers, Edgar, Elmer and Roland; sisters, Viola Felts and Melicent G. Seguerra; brother-in-law, Alexander V. Tabay and wife, Elma H.; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends in the Philippines and U.S.A. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in the Memorial Guestbook at Oakcrestwaco.com.