Garcia, Roberto

Roberto Garcia June 6, 1959 - Sept. 13, 2020 Roberto Garcia, of Waco, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church with burial at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing will be 1 to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the mass. Masks and social distancing will be required at all events.