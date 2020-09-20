Garcia, Roberto

 Skip to main content
Roberto Garcia June 6, 1959 - Sept. 13, 2020 Roberto Garcia, of Waco, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church with burial at Waco Memorial Park. Viewing will be 1 to 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the mass. The service will be streamed live on the OakCrest Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required at all events. Watch the memorial video and sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

