Garner, Ellen

Ellen Garner Jan. 15, 1930 - August 5, 2020 Ellen E. "Penny" Garner passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 10, at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, August 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Penny was born January 15, 1930, in Waco, Texas, to J. C. and Sidney White. Ellen was educated at Waco High School, graduating in 1946. She then attended Baylor University before completing her education at Four-C Business College with a secretarial degree. She worked for Texas Life Insurance in 1947 to 1948 when she left the company to have three sons. In 1955, she went to work for State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Secretary, and in 1975, was promoted as a Claim Adjuster and was one of the first women to become an adjuster in this area. She retired in 1992 as a Claim Specialist after 37 years. She enjoyed traveling the US and Canada in their motorhome while pulling the Harley. She loved all types of crafts–sewing, quilting, wood working, decorating, ceramics, gardening and most anything that involved imagination. She was decorating chairman for Karem Shriners for many years. She was a member of ABWA for approximately 30 years. She was a Past Worthy Matron of Walter Baldwin Chapter No. 929 Order of the Eastern Star, member of Waco Assembly No. 199 Social Order of the Beauceant and Past Queen of Merak Temple No. 104 Daughters of the Nile. She held many offices and was a very active member of both the local Temple and the Supreme Temple where she also held many offices. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Bryant, Sr.; husband, C.M. "Dub" Garner; and estranged son, James E. Bryant, Jr. She is survived by her son, John M. Bryant and wife, Jada; stepson, David R. Garner and wife, Marlene; brother, John Cary White and wife, Lou; estranged son, William C. Bryant; 12 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers are Past Potentates and First Ladies of Karem Shrine and Past Queens of Merak Temple. The family would like to express our gratitude to everyone at Wesley Woods for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Daughters of the Nile Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
10:00AM
Aviation Pkwy
Bellmead, TX 76705
