Harold Henry Gascamp
June 17, 1929 - July 12, 2020
Harold Henry Gascamp passed away Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, after 91 years of life. He was born in Waco, Texas, to Minnie and Henry Gascamp on June 17, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his children, Lisa and Lex Ready, and Damon Gascamp; his sister, Joyce Heckmann; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Interment will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park.
