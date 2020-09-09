Gauer, Evelyn

Evelyn Gauer
June 9, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2020
Evelyn "Curly" Gauer, age 92, of West, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, in West. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery.
Evelyn was born June 9, 1928, in Tours, the daughter of Mike and Madgelena (Hoelscher) Glatter. She attended school in Tours. On October 15, 1947, she was united in marriage to Herman Gauer in Tours. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption and a former member of St. Anne Altar Society. She worked for Lorch Manufacturing, Brown Manufacturing and Wood Manufacturing for many years before retiring in 1993. Evelyn enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, sewing, and taking care of her dogs "Jaque and Tiny". She especially loved taking care of and spending time with her family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Anton Glatter and Michael J. Glatter Jr.; and sisters, Leona "Bootsie" Weinberger and Irene Mueller.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 73 years, Herman Gauer of West; her daughter, Sylvia West and husband, Ben, of West; a grandson, Boonie Witt and his fiancé, Samantha Sellers; a granddaughter, Tonya West; a great-grandson, Cole and girlfriend, Dana; a great-great-granddaughter, Sadie Witt; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Kettler; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund, St. Martin Cemetery Association or Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.