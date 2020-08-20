Gay, Willie

Willie Gay
Sept 11, 1937 - Aug. 16, 2020
Willie Gay passed away Sunday, August 16. Funeral Service will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, in the Chapel of Dorsey-Keatts.
Interment at 11 a.m., Saturday at Doris Miller. Dorsey-Keatts- Waco
