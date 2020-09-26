Giles, Abe

Abe Giles was born February 3, 1932, at the Giles Ranch in Winters, Texas, to John Malcom and Florence Giles. He graduated from Novice High School and was drafted into the US Army. Abe served in the Korean war and returned to the Giles Ranch where he farmed and ranched. Abe was married to Helen Virginia Richardson with whom he had four children, second marriage was to Mary Charlton Bloodworth with whom he raised seven children, and Patsy Stevens Giles with whom he was married to for 25 years. In 1959, Abe relocated his family to Littlefield where his family grew. Abe Giles Motor company was started in 1959. Abe enjoyed success in the automobile business. Abe retired the first time in 1979 when he moved his family to live in Brownwood. Abe Giles Motor Co. still operates with John Giles at the helm. Abe loved his family more than life. Texas was his favorite place on Earth. Hours were spent on Lake Brownwood hosting family reunions ad entertaining friends. Everyone was welcome at the Giles Lake House. Abe traveled around the world. He loved history, great country music and tearing down the Berlin wall. Most of all, he loved working hard and the success it brought. He was an independent man and encouraged self-sufficiency in all people he knew. Several people benefitted by his generosity, acute business knowledge and successful partnerships. Abe was a story teller. The tales he regaled were from life experiences as a child on the ranch to his adventures around the world. One time when thrown from a horse he is quoted as saying, "I thought I was going to die, but I couldn't let myself". That was how Abe Giles lived his life, by sheer will and determination.