Glatter, John

John Glatter
January 3, 1937 - July 15, 2020
Johnny Glatter, age 83, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Mr. Glatter will lie-in-state from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.
Johnny was born January 3, 1937, in Tours, the son of Carl and Emilie (Rauschuber) Glatter. He was a 1955 graduate of West High School. He served his country with the National Guard from 1955 to 1963. On November 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Sandra Arendal in Waco. Johnny worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for more than 30 years prior to retiring in 1996. In addition, he was a Farrier (horse shoer) and he taught ranch management (horse shoeing) for TSTI. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Johnny enjoyed horse shows, woodworking and welding. He loved spending time with family, especially his best buddy Brandon.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Alois Glatter; and sisters, Rita Ann Svacek and Olivia Maria Janek. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Sandra Glatter of Elm Mott; children, Donna Glatter, and Jimmy Glatter and wife, Faith; a grandson, Brandon Flatt; a brother, Raymond Glatter Sr. and wife, Dorothy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Mott Methodist Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.