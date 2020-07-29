Goddard, Charles

Charles Goddard July 3, 1930 - July 27, 2020 Charles Edward Goddard, 90, of Waco, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home. Per his request, there will be no services. Charles was born July 3, 1930, in Waco, Texas, to Charles and Mary (Welch) Goddard. He attended Waco Schools. He was an auto mechanic, and owned his own business, Goddard's Electric Shop. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce LaVerne Young Goddard; and son, Darrell Lee Goddard. His survivors are son, Richard and wife, Mary Goddard; and granddaughter, Tephanie.
