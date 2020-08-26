 Skip to main content
Gonzales, Petra
Petra Gonzales Jan. 18, 1919 - August 21, 2020 On Friday, August 21, 2020, Heaven gained a new angel. Petra Gonzales was born January 18, 1919, in Waco, Texas, to Antonio F. and Maria Hernandez Gonzales. Throughout her 101 years she took care of several family members and worked hard her entire life. In fact, up until she was 92, she was making tamales for several Waco restaurants. She was preceded in death by her parents; six of her seven brothers, Daniel, Isidoro, Anastacio, Clemente, Gilbert and Paul; and her sisters, Alvina (who passed at age 3) and Mary Vasquez. She is survived by her brother, Concepcion H. Gonzales and wife, Florence, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 28, with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church, located at 3rd and Jefferson in Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. You may send floral tributes for the family to OakCrest Funeral Home or sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 29
Service
Saturday, August 29, 2020
10:00AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
612 N.. 3rd
WACO, TX 76710
