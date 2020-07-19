Gonzalez, Montford

Montford Gonzalez Dec. 3, 1946 - July 12, 2020 Montford "Monty" William Gonzalez, a longtime resident of Waco, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 73. Monty was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on December 3, 1946. He graduated from La Vega High School and attended Sam Houston State University. He worked in management for Lacy Feed Company, Texas Fireproof and Storage, and Tymco. He enjoyed his retirement at Lake Limestone fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jose Gonzalez; mother, Inez Gonzalez; and sister, Connie Toornburg. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Judy Gonzalez; his daughters, Christine Drake and husband, Darren, Victoria Tynes and husband, Mark, Rebecca Kinsey and husband, Gary; brother, Joe Gonzalez and wife, Carol; sister, Sallie Luedke and husband, Gordon; five grandchildren, Dustin Rochelle, Garrett Kinsey, Amelia Hernandez, Austin Kinsey, and Katie Drake; two beloved great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and June; and numerous nieces and nephews. As his family, we are honoring his wishes and will have a private Celebration of Life and scattering of his ashes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made in his memory to Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas at pregnancycare.org. The family invites you to leave a memory or message on the online guestbook at dignitymemorial.com.
