Gordon-Armstead, Karen

Karen Gordon-Armstead August 28, 1965 - Sept. 9, 2020 Karen Gordon-Armstead passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Karen is survived by her sister, Annette Gordon; her brother, Isiah Gordon, III; her niece, Makenzie Gordon; and her sister-in-law, Kimiko Gordon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isiah Gordon, Jr. and Delores Gordon; and her companion, Harry Hall. A memorial service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at St. Jerome Catholic Church 9820 Chapel Road Waco, TX 76712. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Karen's life. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be practiced and masks are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Heart Association in Karen's name.