Goss, Patricia S.

Patricia S. Goss Sept. 20, 1929 - Sept 5, 2020 Patricia Sewell Goss, 90, passed away on September 5, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, at First Baptist Church of Waco with Matt Snowden officiating. A private family graveside will be at Oakwood Cemetery following the service. Pat was born in Lamesa, Texas, on September 20, 1929, to Grace and Byron Sewell. Her family moved to Waco when she was in the third grade. She attended public schools and graduated from Waco High School in January 1947. She attended North Texas State University. Pat married her high school sweetheart, Joe Allen Goss, on November 25, 1949. They were married for 45 years. Pat was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her friends knew her as Miss Pat. She was affectionately known by her family as Mema Pat and will be remembered for her genuine, caring, sweet spirit and infectious smile. Pat volunteered for Hillcrest Baptist Medical center for 25 years, serving as President of the Auxiliary in 1977 to 1978. She served on the Caritas board for six years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Waco since 1973. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Allen Goss; her parents, Grace and Byron Sewell; and her brother, Mike Sewell. She is survived by two sons, David Goss and wife, Lauri, and Grant Goss and wife, Karen, all of Waco. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Byron Goss and wife, Heather, of Hewitt, Becki Shepherd and husband, Whit, of Waco, Cameron Goss and wife, Jill, of Waco, Ashlea Holcomb and husband, Chris, of College Station, Chris Goss and wife, Madison, of Waco and Sarah Rendon and husband, Troy, of Lorena. Pat had the great joy of 15 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, Aubrey, Avery, Mallory, Riggs, Becker, Gigi, Bowen, Madison, Bryce, Paisley, Zoe, Reeves and Jojo. Pat is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends. Pallbearers will be Leslie Braziel, Jay DeWitt, Bill Goss, Hobby Howell, David Lacy, Billy Meyer, Larry Meyer and Martin Schwartz. Honorary Pallbearers are Trey Bradshaw, Darren Callaway, Jack Compton, Doug Phelan, Tony Phelan and Jimmy Schwartz. Pat loved her caregivers and considered them family. Special thanks to Helen Bible, Carolyn McDaniel, Esther Atchison, Debra Cobb and Helen Gaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Caritas of Waco, First Baptist Church of Waco, or the charity of your choice. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
