Graciano, Martha

Only $5 for 5 months

Martha Graciano Sept. 19, 1967 - Aug. 2, 2020 Martha Alicia Graciano has been called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Martha was born September 19, 1967, in El Paso, Texas. Martha was a beloved wife, devoted mother, dedicated daughter and sister. She was a leader, our family strength. She was the one that always got things done, the one we depended on to take care of things. We always knew things were going to be ok once Martha arrived. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose R. Herrera. She is survived by her husband, Adam Graciano; their children, Adam Jr., Abel, and Aaron Graciano; her mother, Maria R. Herrera; her sisters, Norma Vargas, Rebecca Herrera, and Erica Herrera. She was also a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was very much loved and will be missed tremendously. There are no services scheduled at this time. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

