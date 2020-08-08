Graham, Billie Evelyn

Billie Evelyn Graham July 16, 1947 - July 27, 2020 Billie Evelyn Schwarz-Albin Graham of Mart, Texas went to meet her Lord on July 26, 2020. Born in Waco, Texas, she graduated from Richfield High and attended MCC and UMHB for Education and Fine Art. She loved teaching and taught at Little Sunbeam Creative Day Center. She later joined North Waco elementary as a resource teacher and was a librarian at Alta Vista elementary. She had a huge passion in fine art and will be remembered for her large abstract nude paintings. The subject was nude, not her. She was a florist and helped people build memories with her arrangements. She did a great many things in her life and was very loved by all who know her. In September of 2017, she was diagnosed with a rare cancer, peritoneal carcinomatosis and was given 6 months. She fought hard for 4 years to have a good time and help people; however long left, she smiled every moment. She came to love her oncology team at Baylor Scott & White. We thank them for helping give her a chance at a better quality of life and for the time she had left. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, John William "Billy" Graham; daughter, Stephanie Rene Graham; son, William Johnathan Graham; stepfather, Bobby Lawton Albin; mother, Pearle "Nana" Williams; grandmother, Evelyn "Mamaw" Dupree. She is survived by her children, Deann Graham, Sarah Graham, Mike Graham, Steven Graham; stepmother, Peggy Bass Albin; brother, Steve Schwarz and his wife, Pat Schwarz; sister, Bobbie McCullough; cousins, Wendy Lenze, Loree Dodd; nieces and nephews, Michael & Jill McCullough, and their children, Steve & Kate Schwarz and their children, Justin McCullough and Beau McCullough. Memorial services are yet to be determined due to the current safety guidelines of McLennan county.
