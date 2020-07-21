Gray, Patsy Fay
Patsy Fay Gray

Ocober. 4, 1957 - July 17, 2020

Patsy Gray, 82, passed July 17. Service at 9:30 a.m., July 21, Smithwick Cemetery. Online condolences at www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.

