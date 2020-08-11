You have permission to edit this article.
Griffin, Burl K.
Griffin, Burl K.

Burl K. Griffin

Feb. 15, 1941 - August 9, 2020

Burl Kenneth Griffin, 79, of Lorena, TX, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Services are pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home.

Griffin, Burl K.
To plant a tree in memory of Burl Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

