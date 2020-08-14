Griffin, Burl K.

Burl K. Griffin Feb. 15, 1941 - August 9, 2020 Burl Kenneth Griffin, 79, of Lorena, TX, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private burial at a later date. Burl was born February 15, 1941, in Lufkin, TX, to Burl and Mary Jane Miford Griffin. He married Betty Ann Sladek on March 11, 1961. Burl proudly served his country for 20 years, serving in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea and Germany. After discharge from the service, Burl began building custom homes in the Lorena area from 1985 to 2005 and was an active member of the Heart of Texas Builder Association. An avid outdoorsman, Burl enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was well-known for his deer sausage. Above all, Burl loved his family very much. He will be greatly missed. Burl was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty Griffin; his sons, Kenneth Dale Griffin, and Todd Eugene Griffin and wife, Mary; brothers, Kelsey Griffin and Bobby Griffin; his grandchildren, Katrina, Kristin, Kelsey, Kalyn, Justin, and Autumn; along with five great-grandchildren. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
