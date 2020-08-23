 Skip to main content
Griggs, Gregory F.
Gregory F. GriggsJuly 23, 1965 - July 24, 2020The family of Pastor Gregory F. Griggs, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude shown during the illness and loss of our beloved Gregory Fitzgerald Griggs. Your cards, words of encouragement, and most of all your prayers, have comforted our broken hearts. Please don't stop praying.May God bless you, and Stay Well!The Griggs & Myles family

