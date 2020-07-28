Griggs Sr., Gregory
Gregory Griggs Sr.

July 23, 1965 - July 21, 2020

Gregory Fitzgerald Griggs Sr., 55, of Waco, passed away on July 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery, Gholson, Texas. Masks and physical distancing are required.

Gregory is survived by his children, Gregory Griggs II, Britney Griggs Jarmon (Stefan), Brianna McGowan, and Jaylon Alley; grandchild, Andre Johnson; parents, Harvey and Annie Griggs; sister, A. Delores Griggs Myles (Gary) and brother-in-law, Gary Lee.

