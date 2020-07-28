Groppe, Ernest
0 entries

Groppe, Ernest

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Ernest Groppe

Nov. 14, 1930 - July 25, 2020

Ernest Robert Groppe, 89, of Woodway, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Charles Howard officiating. No visitation is planned.

Ernest was born November 14, 1930, to August, Jr. and Louise (Zahn) Groppe in Bynum. The family later moved to West where Ernest attended school, graduating in 1948. On July 1, 1961, he married Polly J. McKinnon in Waco. Ernest worked at General Tire for 35 years and Tejas Logistics for 10 years before retiring. Ernest was a longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in Robinson. He loved his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a warrior for his family and a servant to the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, Polly Groppe; and brother, Oliver Groppe.

Survivors include his children, Tony Sorrentino and wife, Cookie, of China Spring, Patricia Sorrentino of Woodway, and Robert Groppe and wife, Sheryl, of Crawford; four grandchildren, Jennifer and Bryan Davis, Morgan Heintzen, and Matthew Groppe; and great-grandchildren, Reece Dougherty and Carter Davis. He is also survived by his brother, Herbert Groppe; sister, Rosie Mae Groppe; and many nieces and nephews.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Groppe, Gerald Groppe, Greg Groppe, Matthew Groppe, Bryan Davis, and Eric Heintzen.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine Center as well as Providence Hospice for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one's favorite charity.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

+1 
Groppe, Ernest
+1 
Groppe, Ernest

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News