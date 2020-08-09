You have permission to edit this article.
Gunn, Brooks Jay
Brooks Jay Gunn Sept. 9, 1940 - August 6, 2020 Brooks Jay Gunn passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Brooks was born September 9, 1940, in Coryell County, Texas. He loved fishing and was a carpenter by trade. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Fredda Gunn; daughter, Lare Gallaher; son, James Gunn and wife, Gloria; three grandchildren; and sister, Patricia Keeney. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

